Ursula von der Leyen issues apology for triggering Article 16 of Northern Ireland Protocol

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has apologised publicly for “mistakes" made in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol last month.

“The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision,” Ms von der Leyen told MEPs in Brussels this morning. “And I deeply regret that.

"But in the end, we got it right, and I can reassure you that my Commission will do its utmost to protect the peace of Northern Ireland, just as it has done throughout the entire Brexit process.”

Last month the Commission introduced export controls on vaccines, requiring manufacturers on EU soil to apply for authorisation before sending the finished products outside the bloc.

Ms von der Leyen said the Commission does "not intend to restrict companies that are honouring their contracts with the EU”.

Ms von der Leyen defended the Commission’s record on vaccines in the face of increasing criticism, especially from the junior coalition partner in her home country of Germany.

She said the EU had "made a choice” to take more time to safety assess vaccines, and decided against “shortcuts”.

