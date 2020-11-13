Up to 60 job losses announced at Valeo Vision Systems

UP to 60 job losses have been announced at a factory that makes camera systems for cars in Galway.

Siptu said it was seeking an urgent meeting with Valeo Vision Systems in Tuam in Galway after the redundancies were announced today.

Union organiser Pat Flannery said members were shocked by the decision and there had been no prior indication that jobs were under threat.

It is understood that the job losses will be sought on a voluntary basis initially.

Siptu said in a statement it will be seeking a “proper” consultative process in relation to the redundancy threat.

Independent.ie has contacted the company for a comment.

Online Editors