Up to 369 Covid deaths this month linked to outbreaks in hospitals or nursing homes

Up to 369 of this month’s Covid-19-related deaths were linked to people who became infected during an outbreak in a hospital or nursing home, the HSE said today.

So far the death toll from the virus this month has reached 830.

More than 400 patients picked up the virus after admission to hospital in the first two weeks of the year.

Martin Cormican, HSE lead on infection control, told today’s briefing: ”I am sorry for all those cases who caught it. It was not for the want of trying.”

He said sometimes patients have no symptoms when they are tested on admission and the virus may not show up.

In a bid to identify these as early as possible there is now more repeat testing, he said.

Once a patient is found to be positive, the whole ward and staff are tested.

“The more Covid-19 that is in the community, the more difficult it is to keep under control in hospital,” he said, pointing out the more infectious UK variant is proving more difficult to control.

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said that despite the fall in daily numbers testing positive for the virus, the hospital system is “too close to tipping point” for any comfort.

He said there are 330 patients in intensive care, 216 of whom have Covid-19. There are 18 beds free across the country.

Patients are much sicker than previously and are spending longer in intensive care.

Two thirds with Covid in intensive care are receiving ventilation.

One third of patients who are receiving respiratory care outside of intensive care will have to be transferred there or die.

Reflecting on the past year, he said: “Covid-19 has ripped the hearts out of so many families across the country. We need to keep our resolve. There will be an end to this.”

He said that up to Sunday, 148,500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered and this rose to 161,500 yesterday.

They include 71,600 first doses in long-term care facilities and 89,000 doses among frontline health workers. Of these 76,100 have got a first dose and 13,000 have got the second dose.

In the coming week 46,000 second doses will be administered.

Four nursing homes are still without vaccinations due to outbreaks and it remains incomplete in 117 facilities.

Chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said almost a third of nursing homes have open outbreaks and they are down 1,500 staff due to infection or being a close contact.

Overall there are 524 open outbreaks in long-term care facilities and hospitals.

She said that 54 long-term care facilities are receiving high support.

However, HSE staff shortages due to the pandemic are causing problems. The number out of work has fallen to 5,596, but it remains a serious issue.

Mr Reid said they will resume testing close contacts of confirmed cases from tomorrow, offering a test on day five.

Asked about the decision by the German authorities not to licence the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for the over 65s, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE, said they will be guided by the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency which will decide the terms on which it will be approved tomorrow.

The vaccine, which is at the centre of a row over a fall in anticipated supplies, is central to the roll-out of the jab among the over 70s in Ireland.

Online Editors