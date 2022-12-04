Up to 10,000 people to attend annual Light Up a Life ceremony at Our Lady’s Hospice

Singer Brian Kennedy will be guest of honour at the Light Up A Life ceremony at Our Lady’s Hospice and Cares Services (OLH&CS) in Harold’s Cross today, with up to 10,000 people expected to attend.

The ceremony will take place at 3.45pm and MC duties will be carried out by Today FM’s breakfast host Ian Dempsey.

Mr Kennedy will be sharing festive songs with those in attendance as they gather to remember lost loved ones.

The hospice is Ireland’s largest palliative care provider with services in Harold’s Cross, Blackrock and Wicklow - serving a catchment area of one million people and Light up a Life is an important fundraiser for it.

This remembrance event will culminate in the lighting of the Light Up A Life Christmas tree.

Chief executive officer Audrey Houlihan said: “The fact that we are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Light Up A Life is testament to the important place it holds in people’s hearts.

“We are delighted to be back celebrating it in person this year and we are so grateful to Brian Kennedy and Ian Dempsey for their support, and for all the people who join us for it every year to remember their lost loved ones.

“We rely on the support of the public to provide our services and Light up a Life is an important fundraiser for us.

“We are also investing in our facilities to improve the experience for inpatients when they are in our care. For example, we are currently refurbishing our Blackrock Hospice.

“The cost of construction is €6.5 million, which will be covered by fundraising. We are very grateful for the ongoing support of the public to help us continually improve the service that we provide.”

Brian Kennedy said he “greatly admires” the work carried out by the hospice across its sites in Dublin and Wicklow and within people’s homes and communities.

“I really appreciate the important place Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services holds in terms of delivering care and comfort to people and their families during what are very difficult times,” he said.

“While it is great that we are able to gather again this Christmas, it is important to remember that the season can be difficult for many. Light Up A Life offers people the opportunity to remember and reflect and of course enjoy some music along the way.”