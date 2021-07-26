Up to 100 people will be permitted to attend weddings under proposals to be considered by Cabinet.

There were concerns plans to ease restrictions on weddings would have to be delayed due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.

At present, just 50 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Read More

However, it is expected the Cabinet will tomorrow discuss a proposal to continue as planned with their reopening plan and allow up to 100 people attend a wedding next month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned couples last week to plan for their weddings in August on the basis of 50 people attending.

Mr Varadkar met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on this evening to discuss the current epidemiological position with the virus.

Two Government sources, speaking after the meeting, said they now expect the number of guests to be permitted at a wedding to be doubled next month.

The Cabinet will discuss the proposal tomorrow.

A protest by brides is also due in Dublin tomorrow. The demonstration, organised by Wedding International Professionals Association (WIPA), will call for the number of wedding guests to be increased.