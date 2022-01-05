Unvaccinated paramedics could be removed from front line duties under HSE policies for staff in critical roles.

A letter, which appears to have been issued to a members of the National Ambulance Service not vaccinated against Covid-19, says they will be rostered Monday to Friday and ‘will not incur shift pay or premium payments.’

Some 98.3pc of all National Ambulance Service staff are fully vaccinated and there is understood to be a very small number of paramedics who are not.

A letter seen by independent.ie issued to one staff member after an individual risk assessment found they were a 'Category A' healthcare worker and “in the high risk area and as such vaccination requirements apply.”

The person was told they were being stood down “from all frontline duties with direct patient contact,” and they would be working Monday to Friday and “this work pattern will not incur shift pay or premium payments.”

Read More

The HSE said “there has been a significant demand to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to date and all indications are that there is a very high take up of vaccination by healthcare staff, which is welcome.”

“There is a HSE policy in place to address situations where staff in critical roles are unvaccinated, which is managed at a local healthcare site level, and we know this is a relatively small number in the context of the total healthcare workforce.”

It said participation in vaccination programmes in Ireland is not mandatory and “should a person change their mind, vaccination can be made available to them.”

It said: "We continue to offer vaccines to healthcare staff who have not been vaccinated and have processes in place to ensure this option is available.

“A healthcare worker’s vaccination status is a matter between the line manager and the individual staff member when the risk assessment is being conducted so data relating to unvaccinated staff is not held centrally.

"However, at an aggregate level, NAS has identified that 98.3pc of all staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”

It also said it is the case that staff being unable to attend work as a result of Covid-19 is “one of a number of factors driving the pressures being experienced by the National Ambulance Service.’

Read More



