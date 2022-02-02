A couple brave the elements during a walk along the sea front at Jordanstown on Saturday. Picture: Peter Morrison

The weather looks set to be unsettled and cold this week, ahead of a somewhat milder weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Downes said today’s weather will be quite similar to yesterday.

"Now as the day goes on patchy outbreaks of drizzle will get more widespread across the country so it will be a bit similar to yesterday, dark and kind of murky by the afternoon,” he said.

“There will highs this afternoon of about 8C to 11C across the country, which is not dissimilar to yesterday, quite a mild airmass for this time of year.”

“Tonight, that rain and drizzle will probably pull back towards the northwest coast with a few clear spells developing with again a lot of cloud about and temperatures of about 5C to 8C. It’ll be drier across the rest of the country for the most part tonight.”

Thursday morning will be mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a little patchy drizzle with the possibility of some frost overnight.

“It’ll start off fairly dry in the morning tomorrow, but cloud will increase through the morning and there will be the odd patch of drizzle here and there.

"A band of rain will push down across the country later in the afternoon from the northwest,” Mr Downes said.

“It will get very windy as well with fresh to strong and gusty south westerly winds and they will rapidly veer northwest after that rain has cleared.”

“That’ll introduce a much cooler air mass across the country tomorrow evening. There will be a couple of heavy showers in the northwest overnight. Some of them may fall as sleet on higher ground and there could be some hail mixed in there as well with more of a wintery feel to it, but it won’t be around for too long.”

Friday will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet, possibly snow on higher ground with highest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

It will be cold on Friday night with clear spells and scattered showers becoming confined to coastal parts of the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures are expected to be between 1C and 5C.

Current indications suggest that rain will extend over the northern half of the country on Saturday, with scattered showers further south.

Sunday will see blustery outbreaks of rain easing through the day with some bright or sunny spells developing.

Mr Downes added: “Saturday will bring some milder air across the country and a bit of rain through the day and night with highest temperatures of 8C to 10C and 9C to 12C on Sunday, so it’s quite changeable in that way.”