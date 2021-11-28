Unsettled and cold conditions for the week ahead

Wrap up warmly because unsettled conditions are set to return next week after some mild weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile the eastern half of the country will remain cold today with highest temperatures of 4C to 6C. There will be some mist and fog tonight with patchy light rain. Temperatures will range from -2C to 6C.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said temperatures will then rise slightly on Monday.

“It will be slight bit milder tomorrow and Tuesday. There’s going to be a warm front coming in from the Atlantic tomorrow so that will give us a pretty cloudy start to the day and some patchy rain in places.

“By the afternoon it will be generally dry with some good sunny spells coming through, there will be a bit of rain mainly in the northwest and over Ulster with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

“Tuesday is another fairly mild day and there will be a pretty similar start to the day with some light rain and it will be quite cloudy. Through the afternoon and evening there will be a cold front that’s going to make its way across the country so there will be some heavy rainfall in that cold front,” she said.

Ms Kealy said the colder conditions will return on Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, she said: “Once that clears those colder conditions are going to come back it will feel a bit cooler again. Temperatures will fall back to 3C to 6C on Tuesday night.”

Wednesday will be a cool showery day with scattered heavy showers, some turning wintry with the chance of lightning. The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with highest temperatures of 7C to 9C.

“Wednesday will be a quite showery day with a chance of hail and then again it will be quite cold in places on Wednesday night with a chance of frost.

Thursday will start mostly dry with sunny spells and light westerly breezes. However, it will turn wet in the afternoon with low cloud and scattered outbreaks of rain extending from the west.

Met Éireann forecast that there should be a good bit of dry weather on Friday but there is a chance of rain pushing up from the south.