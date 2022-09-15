| 11°C Dublin

Unlikely wartime leader Ursula von der Leyen vows to fight Putin in energy markets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, September 14, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

John Downing Twitter

Ursula von der Leyen is an unlikely frontline European leader in a time of war. The former German defence minister, a qualified medical doctor, was an unknown figure three years ago before she took charge of the EU policy-guiding Commission.

Yesterday, after breaking new ground on plans for the 27 EU nations’ first coordinated energy strategy, she flew to Kyiv clad in blue and yellow in a signal of solidarity with the embattled Ukrainians. This seven-month-old war has affected everyone’s daily life from the Arctic Circle to Crete and from Warsaw to Lisbon.

