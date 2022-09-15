Unlikely wartime leader Ursula von der Leyen vows to fight Putin in energy markets

Ursula von der Leyen is an unlikely frontline European leader in a time of war. The former German defence minister, a qualified medical doctor, was an unknown figure three years ago before she took charge of the EU policy-guiding Commission.

Yesterday, after breaking new ground on plans for the 27 EU nations’ first coordinated energy strategy, she flew to Kyiv clad in blue and yellow in a signal of solidarity with the embattled Ukrainians. This seven-month-old war has affected everyone’s daily life from the Arctic Circle to Crete and from Warsaw to Lisbon.

In Ireland, as elsewhere across the EU, the hope is for a mild winter to spare us perdition. It may in stark reality be the only hope of being avoiding the cold weather. There is a keen sense that this horror is only starting.

In her annual “state of the union” address to the European Parliament, President von der Leyen tried to nail down a number of key points about how the EU will deal with the upcoming energy crisis. You are already forgiven if you did not know various commission presidents have been making this yearly pronouncement since 2010 in efforts to stimulate debate and trial new projects.

It is only at times of crisis that set pieces like this attract attention. The kernel of what Ms von der Leyen had to say was that member states must impose taxes on the profits of energy companies to cushion households and businesses against spiralling energy bills.

That is central to a series of emergency measures designed to help 460 million people in the European Union batter through the winter 2022/2023.

Ms von der Leyen’s plans must be backed by member governments. If that happens, the legislation would mark a radical, if temporary, change in the energy policy of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

“Not just a quick fix, but a change of paradigm, a leap into the future,” is how Ms von der Leyen summed things up.

It’s useful to remember that what is happening is not unique to Ireland. Homes across the EU are facing punishing electricity bills, which have increased up to five-fold over the past year. All national governments, confronted with energy shortages, have been on a major quest for alternative supplies.

The EU Commission plans suggest national governments must cap the revenue generated by suppliers of nuclear and renewable energy at €180 per megawatt-hour.

It projects this could generate an excess profit of about €117bn per year, which should go towards subsidies for struggling households and businesses facing soaring energy bills.

The next part will never be popular – but it will remain more true for all that. There is no way out of the crisis, the EU Commission president warned, unless European countries reduce energy demand.

The real hope of avoiding a winter of blackouts and rationing is that Europeans reduce their energy consumption by 5pc during peak hours.

Crucial here is that all governments look for more energy savings. Ms von der Leyen noted that some European businesses have already voluntarily switched their working hours to off-peak hours, when electricity is cheaper.

At the heart of this energy crisis are two issues. First, mainland Europe has been too dependent on Russian gas for too long, accounting for 40pc of the bloc’s consumption before the war broke out on February 24.

In efforts to punish Europe for supporting Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Moscow has abruptly all but stopped supplying the EU with natural gas.

The second issue is that EU electricity prices are determined using the price of the most expensive fuel as a benchmark, which at the moment is natural gas. A by-product of that reality is that renewable energy companies, using much cheaper wind or solar to generate electricity, charge the same high prices as companies that generate electricity using natural gas.

Efforts to pull together 27 diverse national energy policies pose a huge challenge, reminding us that most EU policies were forged in times of crisis.

Ms von der Leyen said the EU electricity market was “not doing justice to consumers any more”. Electricity prices must be decoupled from gas prices, in what would constitute a sweeping change to EU policies.

She also proposed taxes on fossil fuel companies to bring in €25bn each year.