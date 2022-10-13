| 7.3°C Dublin

University defends exodus of top staff, as it pays £370,000 to replace three of them for a few months

Personnel are unsettled by what union says is a lack of transparency around what has been going on, but QUB says nothing is abnormal about multiple top-level departures

Queen's University Belfast
QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer was re-appointed in the summer, but a host of other senior staff have been quitting

Queen's University Belfast

Sam McBride

Queen’s University Belfast has defended an exodus of top managers, which has unsettled its staff, and revealed that the costs of temporarily filling three of the posts for a few months will be about £370,000.

Multiple staff have contacted the Belfast Telegraph to express alarm at what has been unfolding over recent weeks, claiming that they have been kept in the dark and are worried about an increasingly closed culture in which major decisions are being taken.

