University defends exodus of top staff, as it pays £370,000 to replace three of them for a few months

Queen’s University Belfast has defended an exodus of top managers, which has unsettled its staff, and revealed that the costs of temporarily filling three of the posts for a few months will be about £370,000.

Multiple staff have contacted the Belfast Telegraph to express alarm at what has been unfolding over recent weeks, claiming that they have been kept in the dark and are worried about an increasingly closed culture in which major decisions are being taken.

The University and College Union (UCU) last week wrote to academics at Queen’s to express alarm at the “black box” in which decisions were being taken, leaving staff “guessing about what strategy is in play” and causing instability at the university.

The union said that “the sheer scale of the inward and outward movements of senior personnel and the speed at which this is happening” was very different to the “glacial pace” of the top bosses at Queen’s responding to staff concerns.

An emergency meeting of Queen’s Senate was held on Tuesday to discuss the issue and the chair of the Senate is meeting the UCU on Thursday to reassure it.

Over several weeks, a host of Queen’s top staff have quit: the registrar and chief operating officer; the director of finance; the director of the Belfast Regional City Deal programme; the director of marketing, recruitment communications and internationalisation; the director of estates; the director of academic and student affairs; and the head of the vice-chancellor’s office.

Short-term replacements have been hired through recruitment agencies, but last week the interim registrar departed just weeks after arriving in the role, something the union said was “most bizarre” because, just days before leaving, he had told staff his work would take an estimated six to nine months.

However, when he quit, Queen’s said he had completed the work he thought would take months.

The union said there was a need to ensure that “future decision making is made democratically and transparently and not by a small group of largely unaccountable individuals” because the temporary staff were being given significant power to achieve a ‘transformation’, “after which they will leave the university and will be unaccountable to the staff for any consequences of changes they make”.

QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer was re-appointed in the summer, but a host of other senior staff have been quitting

QUB vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer was re-appointed in the summer, but a host of other senior staff have been quitting

When Queen’s was asked if it was concerned that so many senior members of staff had left in such a short period of time, it was dismissive of the significance of the major changes.

The university said in a statement: “With more than 4,000 members of staff, Queen’s University is no different to any other large organisation in terms of staff turnover, which, across all sectors, is adjusting post-pandemic to the impact of the pandemic.

“While we have had retirements, the majority of staff who are leaving the university are moving on to fresh challenges in higher-level roles.

“The university is grateful for their service and contribution and we wish them well in their new endeavours.”

Queen’s said that it was in “a period of growth that will bring opportunities for our staff” and was consulting its staff on issues which impact them.

The university said it had recently announced 100 new academic posts to deal with workload problems and is “re-evaluating its leadership structure with a view to identifying and implementing best practice to improve performance”.

The university said it expected to permanently fill the roles by “early 2023”. It also confirmed that the cost of filling just three of the roles — the three interim directors — will cost about £370,000, which suggests that sum will be paid for just a few months’ work by the trio.

Sean O’Connell, president of the UCU branch at Queen’s, said that a lot of his colleagues would be “very interested” to learn about the scale of expenditure on temporary staff.

He said that staff assume there have been “extensive other financial costs of this summer’s managerial changes” and that “concerns about this expenditure are intensified by the fact that rank-and-file staff have experienced real-terms pay cuts of 25% since 2008 and pension cuts of 35%”.

“We can only hope that all of this additional outlay on a managerial merry-go-round proves beneficial to Queen’s staff.

“At the moment Queen’s staff remain anxious and uncertain about the fine details of what is being planned. Staff are more than willing to work constructively with senior managers to achieve positive change, but unfortunately we are excluded from the high-level planning process taking place.”

Queen’s vice-chancellor Professor Ian Greer, who is paid £306,000 a year, was last month reappointed for a six-year term.

Last year, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the university had spent a small fortune on the upkeep of Professor Greer’s 35-room grace-and-favour mansion, The Lodge, which sits on two acres at Lennoxvale, one of Belfast’s most desirable addresses.

Queen’s employs a gardener, covers cleaning costs and even paid Professor Greer’s £155 TV licence.

The university splashed out £30,848 on gardening, £6,505 on gas, £5,994 on maintenance costs and £3,453 on electricity, as well as giving the vice-chancellor free use of a university car.