Unions says Government has 'accepted’ economic pressures will inform pay negotiations

Union officials said the Government has “accepted” that current economic pressures will be taken into account as public servant pay negotiations continue.

Negotiators for public servants are demanding bigger pay rises after invoking a review clause in the current Building Momentum pay deal.

A meeting was held this afternoon between Public Service Unions and representatives from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) for exploratory talks on public service pay.

Following the meeting chair of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ (ICTU) Public Services Committee (PSC) Kevin Callinan said DPER officials “acknowledged” that there was a change in the underlying economic assumptions that informed the negotiations that led to the acceptance of the Building Momentum agreement.

“They accepted that there was an expectation that an adjustment in the pay terms of Building Momentum, in 2022, would be discussed as part of this engagement, although this exploratory meeting did not go into detail about what this might amount to,” he said.

“Against the background of uncertainty caused by the international situation and other factors, the DPER officials also said that, in advance of its October 2022 budget announcement, the Government was keen to establish some certainty on public service pay movement in 2023, and that they were ready to engage with us on this over the coming weeks.

“We inquired whether, in such a scenario, the Government side would seek to revisit and/or add to the change and modernisation commitments in Building Momentum. The DPER officials said that they would reflect and consult on this question.”

Mr Callinan also confirmed that both parties agreed that the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) could prove “helpful” and will be requested to facilitate a meeting between the PSC officers and DPER officials in the week beginning May 23.

In March, the annual general meeting of the ICTU Public Services Committee agreed to invoke the Building Momentum review clause.

The PSC then wrote to Minister McGrath to invoke the clause on the basis that the assumptions underlying the agreement needed to be revisited because of high and sustained levels of inflation, which were not anticipated by either side when the agreement was negotiated and accepted in union ballots.