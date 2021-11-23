David Tweed died in a road crash near Dunseverick, Co Antrim. He has been branded as a "bully and a monster" by victims of his sexual abuse. Photo credit: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

DUP MLAs Mervyn Storey and Ian Paisley Jr have issued an apology after they paid tribute to paedophile David Tweed following his death.

The statement, issued on behalf of both men, reads: "We expressed our condolences to those who mourned David Tweed’s death in a road traffic accident but we would want nothing in our statements to take away from the subsequent powerful and distressing words of his daughters who have bravely told of the horrific abuse they suffered and the weekend comments of one of his sisters."

They added: "It was never our intention to add any hurt suffered nor would we ever be dismissive of any victim of abuse.

"No one could be but devastated by these accounts and we have always sought to support and enable abuse victims to come forward by supporting Women’s Aid and other such fantastic organisations."

Meanwhile, the Orange Order has remained silent after members attended the funeral of the former Ireland and Ulster rugby player.

They wore collarettes while carrying the coffin of Tweed, after the 61-year-old died while on his motorcycle on October 28.

One of the daughters of Tweed, Amanda Brown, has previously said politicians paying tribute to Tweed had shown “massive disrespect” to her and to those who had suffered at the hands of the child sex beast.

She said: “I feel it’s one thing passing on condolences to the family, but then to honour him as a great man, I didn't think that was OK. They should have been more careful with how they were addressing the situation.”

The Sunday World first broke the story on Tweed after his daughters bravely spoke to the newspaper about the horrendous abuse they had suffered at the hands of their father.

Five of his daughters waived their anonymity to speak of the man.

Speaking at the weekend, Tweed's sister, Hazel McAllister, said there were “lots of things still to come out” in reference to her brother.

Having previously been convicted of child sex abuse in 2012, Tweed’s convictions were quashed in 2016, having served four years of an eight-year sentence.

His daughter, Lorraine Tweed, writing in a powerful account in the Sunday World, said: “The Davy Tweed I knew abused me sexually, emotionally and physically as a child. He put me through hell.

"I grew up thinking it was just me. He made me believe there was something wrong with me and this was my punishment."

She added: "It surprises me that people disbelieve the type of person he was when he displayed some of these aggressive behaviours, but it suits them when they were fighting with him."

“The sexual abuse was something that he hid so well. We all did.

“We grew up not knowing each of us had been abused. Each of us believed we were the only ones suffering.

"We kept secrets out of fear. We were keeping secrets to protect each other, while unwittingly enabling him to continue to abuse each of us."

Lorraine also spoke of how Tweed visited the brutal physical strength he honed through his years as a top rugby player on his daughters.

She explained: "Living in the same house as Davy Tweed, I was in constant fear knowing the strength he had with a punch or the full force of his open hand or a kick.

"He often banged my head against a wall.

“I remember seeing my amazing mother being thrown around and crying. The thuds still haunt me. It wasn’t just a one-off when he beat my mum. It happened on many occasions.

"If he had a bad day at work or even me falling was enough to set him off.

"He used any excuse. He would throw my mum into a room after a beating to tell us it was her fault."

She added: "One victim died as a result of the trauma caused by this abuser. Her life is irreplaceable. And his passing is still not even karmic justice for the life we lost.

"Grieve for him if you may for being an amazing rugby player, Orangeman or however he presented himself, but remember he was also a manipulator and a monster in disguise."

The second youngest daughter of Tweed, Vicky, also spoke of her torment at her father’s hands.

She said: “Davy Tweed wasn't a man. He was a monster and it's time everyone knew.

"People say he was a great rugby player and brilliant unionist politician. But to me, he was the dark shadow who entered my bedroom every night to abuse me.

"To think he attended my birth and held me in his arms knowing that at some stage in the future he was going to abuse me, is sickening.

"But it's over now. He can't hurt me or anyone else ever again."

TUV leader Jim Allister also paid tribute to Tweed after his death, describing him a ‘larger than life character’.

When challenged about his remarks on BBC Radio Ulster, Allister said: “BBC in news programmes today is dishonestly putting words into my mouth in respect of what I said following the death of the late David Tweed.

"I expressed condolences to Mr Tweed's family and friends, described him as a larger than life character, who was widely known, and noted his family is deeply rooted and respected in the Ballymoney/Dunloy community.

"What is it in that with which the BBC takes issue?"

