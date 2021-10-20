| 11°C Dublin

Unionist ‘cunning plan’ a trick to cheat Sinn Fein out of top job

Alban Maginness

Pro-Union parties should instead embrace genius of Good Friday Agreement

Move: Sir James Craig wanted to ensure a permanent unionist majority Expand

Given that we are in the middle of commemorating the setting-up of Northern Ireland, it is helpful to remember that Northern Ireland — as opposed to the historic province of Ulster — was gerrymandered to guarantee a long-term unionist majority.

This is not some sort of nationalist propaganda, but an unalterable historical fact and it was done at the insistence of the founding father, Sir James Craig, the first prime minister of Northern Ireland.

There is nothing secret about this and, as far as Craig was concerned, this was realpolitik: this was the best deal he could get for unionism and he pursued it assiduously with Lloyd George, the devious and unprincipled British prime minister at the time.

