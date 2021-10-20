Unionist ‘cunning plan’ a trick to cheat Sinn Fein out of top job

Given that we are in the middle of commemorating the setting-up of Northern Ireland, it is helpful to remember that Northern Ireland — as opposed to the historic province of Ulster — was gerrymandered to guarantee a long-term unionist majority.

This is not some sort of nationalist propaganda, but an unalterable historical fact and it was done at the insistence of the founding father, Sir James Craig, the first prime minister of Northern Ireland.

There is nothing secret about this and, as far as Craig was concerned, this was realpolitik: this was the best deal he could get for unionism and he pursued it assiduously with Lloyd George, the devious and unprincipled British prime minister at the time.

The thousands of Ulster unionists who lived in Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal were cynically abandoned by Craig and his unionist colleagues in order to ensure their permanent hold over the six counties of Northern Ireland.

Those unionists who lived outside the six counties that formed Northern Ireland were simply cut loose from the unionist family to fend for themselves.

This audacious gerrymander by Craig, that dismembered the historic province of Ulster, successfully maintained a unionist majority in the population right up to the present.

But, now, even this is under threat from the faster growth of the nationalist community and the prospect of a nationalist population majority, albeit a slim one, is almost certain. The census results next year should confirm that development.

That the electoral balance has been tipping towards a nationalist electoral majority is also clear and, for the first time ever in the 2017 elections, the unionist parties were in a numerical minority within the 90-seat Assembly.

The unionist parties had 40 seats, the nationalist parties had 39 seats and others had 11 seats. All of this has greatly disturbed unionism and unionists, who sense that the future of Northern Ireland, as an entity within the UK, is under serious question.

Therefore, the likely prospect of a Sinn Fein First Minister after next May’s Assembly elections has caused widespread worry within the ranks of the unionist parties, especially the TUV and the DUP.

There is little doubt — bar some sort of political earthquake — that there will be a Sinn Fein First Minister after the next election.

During the week, on foot of this probability, there was some rumour of there being a ‘cunning plan’ to thwart such a development, by all the unionist parties re-designating as one ‘party’ after the election in order to have a unionist appointed as First Minister.

This re-designated unionist ‘party’ would, therefore, become the largest party in the Assembly and thereby obtain the position of First Minister.

While this is a rather doubtful manoeuvre (both legally and politically), it fails to understand the basic point of the Good Friday Agreement and its essential core, which is power-sharing between the representatives of the two political traditions here.

The Office of First and Deputy First Minister is a shared office, in which both office-holders are joint leaders within government. The whole point is that both traditions establish a partnership that can lead to reconciliation and maintain the peace that we now, thankfully, enjoy.

Such a retrograde manoeuvre by unionists would be seen as a blatant attempt to cheat Sinn Fein out of the office of First Minister. It would also be regarded as a rejection of the Good Friday Agreement.

Without doubt, it would play into the hands of Sinn Fein and strengthen its position within the nationalist community.

The net result would be massive resentment among nationalists. This counter-productive move would be seen as yet another gerrymander by unionism.

In any event, it would not succeed, as Sinn Fein would refuse to nominate a Deputy First Minister, rendering the nomination of a unionist First Minister a nullity. This inevitably would bring about the collapse of the Assembly.

This ‘cunning plan’ that has been unearthed is out of touch with reality and should be discarded by unionists.

The idea of changing the rules in the middle of a match is absurd. Instead of seeking ways around the Good Friday Agreement, unionists should be thankful that they have got a power-sharing agreement that permanently guarantees and protects them within Northern Ireland and, in the alternative, in any future all-Ireland arrangement.

The agreement, given that it is an international treaty between Britain and Ireland, will subsist well beyond the existence of Northern Ireland.

Ulster unionism was built by James Craig on crude majoritarianism and it is that stifling mentality that has for too long prevented unionists embracing a wider vision. It is high time for unionists to abandon this redundant way of thinking.

Unionists should embrace the creative genius of the Good Friday Agreement and the opportunities it presents.