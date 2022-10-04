| 15.8°C Dublin

Unionism will have battle to survive if it has nothing to offer

Malachi O'Doherty

Neither Britain nor nationalists see the attraction in the Union

How might we rethink the Union? Margaret Thatcher famously said that the people of Northern Ireland were as British as those of her constituency, Finchley. That’s not quite true.

Unionists have long preferred to call themselves British in a way that the Scottish and Welsh tend not to. Perhaps this is the over-emphasis of those who actually doubt their position, protesting too much.

