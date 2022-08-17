The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has reiterated its call for a dedicated garda transport division following recent assaults on drivers and passengers on public transport.

Mark Sheehan (26) celebrated his friend’s birthday in The George nightclub on Dame Street on Sunday night. He was travelling home by bus with his friends when a when a group of younger males got on the bus and started to mock they and use “homophobic slurs”.

Mr Sheehan was later assaulted by one of the young men and spent six hours in hospital as a result.

Expand Close Mark is recovering from his ordeal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mark is recovering from his ordeal

NBRU Assistant General Secretary Tom O’Connor said incidents like the one Mr Sheehan described are far too common across bus and rail services.

"We’ve seen quite a number of incidents over the past weeks across the network, especially on Bus Éireann and across the rail,” he said.

"Unfortunately this type of behaviour is becoming more violent and resulting in serious injuries… In the last number of weeks, we’ve had five drivers assaulted, physical assaults, Some of them have ended up in hospital.”

Discussing details of the five drivers who were assaulted recently, Mr O’Connor said the incidents took place at Dublin Airport, Dublin City Centre, Crosshaven Co Cork, Navan Co Meath and in Galway.

Read More

He said when a fight breaks out or if someone is attacked on a bus or train service, the protocol is for the driver to “not get involved”.

"The instruction from the union and the company is the driver or the staff member is not to get involved. They’re public transport workers, they’re not bouncers or security,” he said.

"That’s why the garda public transport division is needed, to make people feel safe… 71pc of trips are still made by private car, how are we going to dissuade people to move from their car to public transport if you don’t feel safe?”

Mr O’Connor said if someone witnesses an assault, they should inform the driver, who can contact central control, or the gardaí directly.

He argued that public order incidents are a “societal problem” and said while a dedicated garda division could not police all services, the establishment of the unit would still make people “think twice” before committing a crime.

“The same hotspots come up in Navan, in Limerick, in Cork, in some of the bus routes in Dublin – the 27, the 40, the northside of the Dart, we know the intercity routes. The NTA are currently spending billions on Bus Connect Ireland and Dart Plus. All that investment is for nought if we can’t encourage people to use public transport,” he added.

"The voters, they’re obviously tired of the behaviour on the buses. That poor gentleman that was attacked [Mark Sheehan], he’s somebody’s son. It’s not a stat anymore, it’s real people getting hurt out there and the people that we elect to Dáil Éireann are responsible to put a stop to it.”