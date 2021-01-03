Under pressure HSE may have to stop offering Covid-19 testing to people who have symptoms

The HSE is under such pressure that it may have to stop offering a Covid-19 testing to everyone in the coming weeks who has symptoms, Independent.ie has learned.

The testing and tracing system is becoming increasingly overwhelmed to the point where the automatic test for everyone who is suspected of having the lethal virus may have to be abandoned.

Instead, targeted testing of particular groups – such as older people – may have to be introduced.

It comes as 4,962 new cases of the virus were reported today.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus is still being referred for testing as of now.

In a letter to GPs, Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners said:”It is possible in the coming weeks that we may revert to targeted testing of symptomatic groups rather than testing everyone with symptoms as we did in the first phase of the pandemic.”

The guidance also said that If close contacts have ongoing exposure to the person with COVID-19, such as a family member who cannot self-isolate- a child or dependant adult- then the family must stay at home for 17 days.

It also emerged that 25pc of people who test positive are not answering the first call from public health staff asking for a list of their contacts.

Dr O’Connor said: ”At least five attempts are made over two days. Additional efforts are also made to identify correct phone numbers for all cases. Incorrect phone numbers are a part of this problem so please try to make sure that you have the correct mobile phone number for all of your patients. I am aware most of you ring your patients who have a positive result and encourage them to start to make a list of their close contacts. “

She said that the "HSE is asking everyone in Ireland to stay at home, and to effectively act like they may develop COVID-19.

“This is in response to the very high rates of positive tests seen over recent days, and the widespread increase in infections in our communities nationwide. This is a temporary measure and we will revert to testing close contacts as the third wave comes under control.

“The testing capacity is for 25,000 tests per day. 40pc of tests in recent weeks were on close contacts.”

Close contacts will continue to be identified in the same manner via a phone call to those who test positive by a contact tracer from the HSE. The formally identified close contacts will receive a text message from the HSE explaining to them that they will not be tested but need to stay at home/restrict their movements for the full 14 days from last contact with the person with COVID.

“If close contacts have ongoing exposure to the person with COVID-19 i.e. a family member who cannot self-isolate (child or dependant adult) then the family must stay at home for 17 days. If a close contact does not know when they were last in contact with the case, then they should stay at home for 14 days from date of text.

“Some close contacts may be missed and will self-identify. The advice for these is the same and we do not need to notify Public Health. If close contacts develop symptoms they are advised to self-isolate, to contact GP/Out-Of-Hours and should be referred for testing in the usual manner”

She said that GPs have the discretion to refer an asymptomatic close contact for testing if they consider it is medically important e.g. living with an extremely vulnerable person

GP practice team members and any health care worker who are identified as close contacts should be tested.

Referring to travellers from UK mainland and South Africa she said they need to self-isolate for 14 days and to have a test on day five.

“If they test positive their close contacts need a test on day five and should be referred for this by their GP.”

Public Health teams will manage complex settings e.g. schools, congregate settings, outbreaks and this may involve testing of close contacts.

As of now patients with symptoms should continue to be referred for testing.

They will receive their results by text message as usual as well as phone call from contact tracing teams to collect details of their close contacts.

Given the current pressure on the system,”it is prudent to encourage patients to let their close contacts know, if they feel comfortable to do this in advance of the formal contact from the contact tracing system.”

Online Editors