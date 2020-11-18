Under-pressure Eir claims it is addressing its ‘appalling’ customer care problems

TELECOMS provider Eir has insisted that steps it has taken to improve its customer care are working after TDs described its service as appalling.

The under-pressure company said it has now reduced waiting times when it is contacted by phone by consumers to 10 minutes.

Consumers have complained it can take more than an hour to get through to the company.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan said recently the telecom group’s customer service was “totally unsatisfactory and something the company is going to have to address”.

He said regulator ComReg would have to do something about Eir’s “shocking poor performance”.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl said Eir’s service was “appalling” and raised “profound questions as to whether ComReg is doing its job”.

Customers have been left hugely frustrated trying to contact the utility’s customer care staff to report faults, switch mobile phone Sim cards, or move provider.

There have also been complaints that calls are dropped, customer agents are rude or unhelpful and, that routine issues are not resolved, despite promises.

Eir is the largest telecoms operator in the State. It has 1.1 million mobile customers, many with its new low-priced provider GoMo. It has close to one million broadband customers.

The firm, controlled by French billionaire Xavier Niel and his Iliad telecoms business, made operating profits of €222m in the three months to the end of September.

Asked about the frustrations for consumers of dealing with it, an Eir spokesperson said that resolving care wait times is its main priority.

“The average wait time for care in the last week was under 10 minutes, and while this is not where it should be, we are making steady progress and we wish to apologise for the delays some customers have experienced,” Eir said.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic has made managing its call centres in Sligo, Limerick and Cork challenging, with more than 400 care agents forced to work from home overnight.

Eir has also seen a dramatic increase in call volumes due to more households working and learning from home, it said.

It has hired 92 people to its care team since the summer, with more set to join in the coming weeks.

“Hiring and training new staff safely under Covid restrictions is challenging and does take time but these changes have already led to reductions in call wait times,” Eir said.

It said it has introduced priority care hours in Eir retail stores for elderly and vulnerable customers and for carers before 11am, Monday to Friday.

Regulator ComReg, which has also been heavily criticised over claims it has not come down hard enough on Eir, said it regards the recent problems customers have had in contacting Eir’s customer service as “completely unacceptable”.

It said it has sought a remediation plan from Eir and has raised with it the level of public dissatisfaction about its customer care.

“The Commission continues to have fortnightly meetings to monitor Eir’s progress against its plan to remedy the situation. It is very unsatisfactory that Eir has not yet been able to remediate its customer care to meet the needs of its customers,” spokesman said.

ComReg said it is using its powers to assist affected customers with their complaints, and to press Eir to improve matters.

