Uncertainty lingers with no heirs apparent as double act exit

He graduated from apprentice to heir apparent in the short course of the pandemic, but Ronan Glynn yesterday brought an end to his days as deputy chief medical officer.

Dr Glynn was the top tip to take over from Dr Tony Holohan, who is due to exit his chief medical officer (CMO) role in early July.

Instead of taking the hot seat, Dr Glynn is heading for the private sector, where he will look after consultancy around public health issues, such as climate change, for corporate clients of the firm EY.

Most of the public had never heard of the Galway native and physiotherapist-turned-medic, who is in his early forties, before Covid-19 struck.

Married to RTÉ newsreader Carla O’Brien, he might have been destined to stay in the shadows overseeing vaccination and other programmes had it not been for the pandemic spotlight.

Much more inclined to show his annoyance at Covid-19 rule-breaking than Dr Holohan – who had more of a steel-wrapped-in-velvet style – Dr Glynn will be mostly remembered for his months as acting CMO in the summer of 2020.

Dr Holohan took time off from July to October of that year to look after his wife Emer, who was terminally ill with cancer.

Dr Glynn took over as the country staycationed and people were grateful for the post-lockdown €9 meal dispensation in some pubs.

But he had to withstand the constant and intense pressure to open what were known as the pandemic-coined “wet pubs”, with distressed publicans facing the constant disappointment of shutdown.

With Covid-19 vaccines still months away and the population relying on self-protection measures, the main objective was to stem the spread of the virus as much as possible to allow schools reopen.

As chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), he had to announce the first and only local lockdowns in Laois, Offaly and Kildare, mostly triggered by meat-plant outbreaks.

Dr Glynn had taken over the role of deputy CMO only in 2018, so he was relatively new to the position in early 2020 when the pandemic arrived.

He appeared on The Late Late Show in early September that year saying Covid-19 was under control at that point, but he cautioned there was no certainty.

More than a month later, Dr Holohan returned and famously told a reluctant Government that Level 5 restrictions were needed.

In March last year, after a bruising Covid-19 surge, Dr Glynn apologised to people who had been angered by his call for the public to do more to fight the virus, saying his comments were taken out of context.

At a previous briefing he praised people for doing as much as they have done to reduce case numbers. But he also added: “The message this evening has to be to ask everyone to focus on just doing that little bit more than you have been doing over the past week or two. Go back to where you were a fortnight or three weeks ago…”

He got on well with Dr Holohan, who said he “liked him from the off”.

So with the exodus of the pandemic duo, where does that leave the country, with more winter Covid-19 surges inevitable and the threat of new variants?

Questioned by the Irish Independent yesterday, a Department of Health spokesman confirmed the post of CMO would be advertised shortly and filled via open competition.

However, he refused to say how many other medical officers are currently employed by the department in the meantime.

Department secretary-general Robert Watt has yet to prove he is worth his salary of nearly €300,000 in delivering for the health service.

At some stage, the newspaper column inches he commands have to be weighed up against his achievements.

Living with Covid is fine and the virus is in retreat for now, but Covid-19-related deaths and infections continue.

With the departure of Dr Holohan and Dr Glynn – who have left a commendable legacy overall – the ongoing focus is on the tricky months, particularly in the autumn and winter.

Both men can leave with a sense of achievement, but the reality is it’s all about the future direction now and who takes their place.