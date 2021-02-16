‘Unbridled joy’ from patients as GPs start to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine

A GP who administered the Covid-19 vaccine to his first group of patients this morning has spoken of their euphoria and unbridled joy.

Dr Niall Macnamara of the Keogh Practice in Waterford said he expects to vaccinate 300 patients aged 85 and over today and another 72 tomorrow.

He said after a year of death and mourning today was like a ray of light.

“We have about 2,700 patients in the over 70 age category.”

He said the reaction from patients who received the vaccine this morning was beyond relief and more one of euphoria.

The GP administered the Pfizer BionNTech vaccine which was delivered through the HSE cold chain yesterday.

He said the biggest difficultly with logistics is getting it to the GP’s fridge in time with the 120 hour clock ticking .

“In fairness to them they did an exceptional job in delivering it very promptly to us. For us the single biggest challenge is maintaining social distancing of patients while we have a 15 minute observation period.

“It creates some difficulties but they are not unsurmountable. GPs are very logical thinkers and they will look at the space they have and work out the metrics from there.”

Some will be able to do the vaccinations at an accelerated pace and others who will have to operate more slowly, he said. “This is well within their comfort zone.”

He said Covid-19 has taken its biggest toll on this age group and they are overjoyed to receive it.

The positivity from every patient was palpable.

“We were all very excited ourselves but we fed off the energy .

“We often have to deal with difficult situations, particularly over the past 12 months in terms of mental health, domestic abuse, death and mourning.

“To have a day like today where it is almost unbridled joy from patients it is a fantastic day and one great to be a part of.”

Over 100 practices have received supplies this week and around 20,000 of the 72,000 over 85s will be offered a first dose.

Many GPs will roll out their vaccinations tomorrow and on Saturday the Helix centre in Dublin will vaccinate around 1,000 patients.

