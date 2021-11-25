‘Unbelievable’ – Garth Brooks salutes his Irish fans

Garth Brooks has paid tribute to this Irish fans with massive demand for tickets for his Croke Park stadium tour.

Taking to social media earlier this afternoon he wrote: "Ireland!!!!! Just waking up to the news!!!! Unbelievable!!!!! All my love to you!!! love, g #GarthInIreland

Meanwhile fans of the singer have also been reacting on social media after securing tickets to his concert next year.

Brooks announced earlier this week that he would play two concerts at Croke Park on September 09th and 10th 2022.

The tickets went on sale at 8 o’clock this morning and before midday three more dates – September 11th, 16th and 17th - were added to meet the phenomenal demand.

At one point the online queue for tickets reached over 400,000, with some fans waiting hours.

Claire Kerr said she is delighted the five concerts are going ahead and she plans to go to more than one. She tweeted:

All 5 Nights are happening and I'm going to at least two of them. 💚

☘ ☘ ☘ ☘ ☘ — (Phínula) Claire Kerr (@clairekerrbear) November 25, 2021

Claire Brolly said securing a ticket for the Dublin gig was on her bucket list:

I can’t believe it @garthbrooks another one from my bucket list 🤠👢 pic.twitter.com/bAgeE9pBkR — Claire Brolly 💙⚽️🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@claireadoon) November 25, 2021

Jon Harvey was one the many people who bought tickets in 2014 and can now look forward to finally seeing Garth Brooks in Croke Park next year.

Got to see #GarthBrooks couple years back. Had tickets for #croke in 2014, and today I gotten them again. Bring on September — Jon Harvey (@jonharveyraven) November 25, 2021

Sue McCarthy wrote:

I got tickets!!!!! So excited because this will be my first time seeing him live xx — sue mccarthy (@mccarthy_sue) November 25, 2021

"Superfan” Susan Mangan said she would get into Croke Park on a ladder if necessary as she queued online earlier.

Garth Brooks super fan Susan Mangan has 9,000 people ahead of her in the ticket queue #GARTHinIRELAND pic.twitter.com/yD8KUlnPnu — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Louise Hanna said she plans to re-create the outfit she worn the last time she saw Garth Brooks live in Croke Park in 1997.

Before #GarthBrooks in Croke Park 1997. I'm definitely going to recreate this look next year 🤠 pic.twitter.com/W0XN0VORoW — Louise Hanna (@louise__hanna) November 25, 2021



Tickets are still available online but lower availability warnings are now posted under all five dates on the Ticketmaster website.