| 5.1°C Dublin

‘Unbelievable’ – Garth Brooks salutes his Irish fans

It comes as there has been a joyful reaction from fans online who have secured tickets to the shows

Garth Brooks Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images Expand

Close

Garth Brooks Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Garth Brooks Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Garth Brooks Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Paul Hyland

Garth Brooks has paid tribute to this Irish fans with massive demand for tickets for his Croke Park stadium tour.

Taking to social media earlier this afternoon he wrote: "Ireland!!!!! Just waking up to the news!!!! Unbelievable!!!!! All my love to you!!! love, g #GarthInIreland

Meanwhile fans of the singer have also been reacting on social media after securing tickets to his concert next year.

Brooks announced earlier this week that he would play two concerts at Croke Park on September 09th and 10th 2022.

The tickets went on sale at 8 o’clock this morning and before midday three more dates – September 11th, 16th and 17th - were added to meet the phenomenal demand.

At one point the online queue for tickets reached over 400,000, with some fans waiting hours.

Claire Kerr said she is delighted the five concerts are going ahead and she plans to go to more than one. She tweeted:

Claire Brolly said securing a ticket for the Dublin gig was on her bucket list:

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Jon Harvey was one the many people who bought tickets in 2014 and can now look forward to finally seeing Garth Brooks in Croke Park next year.

Sue McCarthy wrote:

"Superfan” Susan Mangan said she would get into Croke Park on a ladder if necessary as she queued online earlier.

Meanwhile, Louise Hanna said she plans to re-create the outfit she worn the last time she saw Garth Brooks live in Croke Park in 1997.


Tickets are still available online but lower availability warnings are now posted under all five dates on the Ticketmaster website.

Most Watched

Privacy