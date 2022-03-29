Ultimate in irony as survey pinpoints Irish people’s most common ‘unusual’ fear

A new survey has revealed the Irish public’s number one phobia.

The research gathered data from countries around the world on people’s biggest fears, including which animals give them the heebie jeebies, and what the most common “unusual phobias” are.

For a country which is well-known for the céad míle fáilte, those surveyed in Ireland said their number one fear is agoraphobia, the fear of public spaces or crowds.

However, this was also the most common phobia reported globally, with almost 62pc of those covered in the research worldwide in agreement.

The most common unusual phobia, according to Irish data, is ombrophobia – somewhat ironically for Irish people, the fear of rain, which is experienced by 34pc of people worldwide.

Arachnophobia – the fear of spiders – was selected as the number one animal phobia by Irish participants.

Arachnophobia dominates the global leader board by being the biggest animal phobia in 78pc of countries on the list compiled by pet support website All About Cats, which compiled the data based on frequency of Google searches of phobias globally.

According to the study, some academic research suggests that arachnophobia is hard-wired into the human psyche as a survival technique because venomous spiders have been a danger for millions of years.

With just under 40pc, megalophobia - the fear of large things, such as buildings, statues, and vehicles – was selected as the most common unusual fear.

Megalophobia can also extend to large animals like elephants or whales and large open spaces like stadiums or theatres. People with megalophobia generally fear more than one kind of large object.

Xenophobia, the fear of strangers or foreigners, is the second most common phobia in the world with 19pc of countries reporting it as their most searched for phobia.

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia – the fear of long words – afflicts 9pc of people.

Meanwhile, the fear of confined spaces – claustrophobia - was selected as the number one fear in 8.33pc of countries nationwide.