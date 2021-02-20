Ulster’s unique cross-border culture never recovered from crash

Ulster Bank survived famine, wars, partition and the bursting of the Celtic Tiger property bubble it helped inflate, but none of it matters when its UK parent cannot see a way to make a financial return.

For more than a century the bank had a genuinely unique place in Irish commerce. Founded in Belfast in 1836 on the profits of the linen and ship building industries, the bank quickly branched out across the nine Ulster counties before developing as a true all-island institution, able to rub alongside the different states and societies that emerged on each side of the Border.

Long after partition, Ulster Bank’s own culture continued to have a fairly unique Belfast inflection as recruits from the city’s Protestant middle classes fanned out to fill posts serving overwhelmingly Catholic customers in far-flung bank branches and in Dublin.

A culture of sober diligence with a leavening of rugby and dinner dances married easily with the emerging Irish economy of the 1960s and 1970s. By the 1980s, as the population exploded, the bank’s child-friendly Henry Hippo savings brand hoovered up millions in First Communion and Confirmation money, winning lifelong customers who in many cases would follow it into the disastrous property bubble of the following decades. Read More Like most big corporations, much of Ulster Bank’s uniqueness has been lost over time. It has retained a genial inter-denominational quality but its former reputation for prudence did not survive a takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in 2000. Under RBS the bank piled into property lending, ‘pioneering’ disastrous 100pc mortgages for home buyers and backing the likes of developer Sean Dunne. Ulster Bank gobbled up mortgage lender First Active in 2004 and spat it out in 2009. By 2008 RBS needed a £45bn bailout from the British government, which became its biggest shareholder. Over the coming years around £14bn of that would be needed just for Ulster Bank. That UK-funded rescue meant Ulster Bank was the biggest Irish bank not bailed out by the government here after the crash. In 2013, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s government passed on an approach by the UK to swap Ulster Bank for some of Nama’s UK property loans. In subsequent years the idea of selling Ulster Bank was raised but rejected every time RBS got a new chief executive. The ties between the bank’s operations in the North and the Republic were gradually loosened and eventually sundered altogether in 2015 in anticipation of the inevitable. Since the north-south split in 2015, Ulster Bank (NI) has became integrated into NatWest. That left a weaker and more isolated business struggling to turn a profit in the Republic in a market where interest rates are stuck at all-time lows and staying relevant to customers means spending big money on new technology. That was before the Covid crisis plunged the bank back into a loss, but it is no coincidence that the political relationship between Dublin and London is at one of its periodic lows just as the final curtain will fall on Ulster Bank.