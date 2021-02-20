| 8.6°C Dublin

Ulster’s unique cross-border culture never recovered from crash

Ulster Bank to leave Irish market ending 160-year-long history

Ulster Bank childrens' savings mascot Henry Hippo at the Dublin Pride Parade. Expand

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Ulster Bank survived famine, wars, partition and the bursting of the Celtic Tiger property bubble it helped inflate, but none of it matters when its UK parent cannot see a way to make a financial return.

For more than a century the bank had a genuinely unique place in Irish commerce. Founded in Belfast in 1836 on the profits of the linen and ship building industries, the bank quickly branched out across the nine Ulster counties before developing as a true all-island institution, able to rub alongside the different states and societies that emerged on each side of the Border.

Long after partition, Ulster Bank’s own culture continued to have a fairly unique Belfast inflection as recruits from the city’s Protestant middle classes fanned out to fill posts serving overwhelmingly Catholic customers in far-flung bank branches and in Dublin.

