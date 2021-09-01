Ulster American Folk Park hosts famine memorial made out of 1,000 glass potatoes

Artist Paula Stokes With the 1845 Memento Mori installation at Ulster American Folk Park

A famine memorial featuring more than 1,000 handblown glass potatoes has arrived at the Ulster American Folk Park.

1845: Memento Mori by Seattle-based Irish artist Paula Stokes is on display at Ulster American Folk Park until November 7.

A memorial dedicated to the Irish Potato Famine, the installation comprises 1,845 handblown glass potatoes.

The piece, which took 15 years to complete, arrives at the museum following time at both Strokestown Park House in Roscommon and Johnstown Castle Estate in Wexford.

The title of the project references the year that the potato blight came to Ireland, marking the beginning of a period of mass starvation, disease, and emigration.

Ulster American Folk Park is the only location in Northern Ireland that will host the exhibition.

Paula said: “As a modern-day member of the Irish Diaspora, I have reflected on my own history as an immigrant to examine historical events that have shaped the present. I hope that this installation will open a dialogue on how one can learn from the past, and that it might elicit compassionate reflection that transcends the polarizing politics of our current time.”

1845: Memento Mori exhibition is included in general admission. Visitors are asked to pre-book time slots online.