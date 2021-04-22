UK’s data watchdog is ‘making enquiries’ into Sinn Féin secret voter database

The UK’s Data Protection Commissioner is to begin making enquiries into Sinn Féin’s secret voter database.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is expected to seek information from Mary Lou McDonald’s party after details of Sinn Féin’s Abú system were revealed by Independent.ie.

It comes as Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is continuing to seek answers from Sinn Féin about the party’s database of Irish voters’ names, addresses and perceived voting intentions which are stored in Frankfurt, Germany. The personal information was moved from London to the German city after Brexit.

Read More

In a statement, the ICO said: “We are aware of reports regarding a database operated by Sinn Féin and we will be making enquiries.

“Advice on the use of personal information by political parties, including the use of profiling techniques, is available on our website,” a spokesperson added.

The statement also included a link to UK rules on political profiling which includes the need for parties to have clearly stated policy informing individuals that they are carrying out profiling on them.

“This is particularly important if you are profiling individuals who have had no contact with you, such as members of the public who you are trying to understand,” it says.

The ICO’s website says profiling is often “not well understood” and when carried out in a political context can be “disconcerting if people do not fully understand what it entails and how it is used”. “Don’t collect too much information or keep it for too long. Just because your systems allow you to retain vast quantities of data doesn’t mean you should,” it adds.

Independent.ie revealed Sinn Féin activists were trained to elicit information from Facebook users which could be cross-referenced with their Abú system to “pinpoint” homes addresses of potential voters.

Other internal Sinn Féin training documents shows party members were told Abú “records multiple contacts” and that the database will be used “to present info differently in time”.

Party members were also told Abú “provides for a practical recording of the verify and engagement phases as well as the identify stage” of Sinn Féin’s interactions with voters.

Sinn Féin has refused to answer questions about their internal training for Abú but have said they are “fully compliant” with data protection legislation.

It comes after Mary Lou McDonald revealed Sinn Féin transferred millions of Irish voters’ personal data to London before moving the information to Germany after Brexit.

Since details of the party’s Abú system emerged, a string of Sinn Féin TDs refused to reveal where they were storing the data. Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy even said he could not reveal where it was because it was an “IT related question”.

However, after being repeatedly questioned on Newstalk, Ms McDonald finally said she had “no problem” saying where the information is being held.

“It had been stored in London, but obviously Brexit happened and that distributed that so it is legally held and stored in the EU as per the law,” Ms McDonald said.

When asked why an Irish political party would not store the information in Ireland, Ms McDonald said “that’s a technical question”.

“It doesn’t really matter as long as it’s held in the European Union – we would not be alone in making use of the services of people who are not in Ireland,” said Ms McDonald, but did not say which other parties are storing voter information in other countries.