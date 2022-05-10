Ukrainians in Ireland celebrate Eurovision final qualification

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine singing Stefania at the first semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Anna Yemelianova (left) and Anna Repetska from Ukraine , cheering on their country in the Eurovision from Newbridge, Co Kildare. Photo: Mark Condren

Ukrainian people living in Ireland and across Europe celebrated tonight as their country qualified for the final of this year’s Eurovision song contest final.

Ukraine is the favourite for this year’s competition and tonight its act, the folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, took their first step on the road to glory by making it through the first semi-final.

They got a huge reception at tonight’s heat in Turin Italy for their song Stefania.

Just 25 acts will make Saturday’s grand final, with 10 qualifying tonight, while a further 17 groups will compete in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

Anna Yemelianova arrived in Ireland a month ago and is living with her five-year-old son Mikhail with a host family in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She said she was very proud of the Ukrainian act.

“We liked a lot their performance and its tenderness about mothers. I expected they would have some of it in English but they decided to make it all in Ukrainian. The act was a lot for Eurovision and it had our melodies and traditional clothes and I think people liked it,” she said.

"I liked the show and the song and a lot of countries were giving support for Ukraine with Ukrainian flags. The whole show was very good and a lot of countries were of a good level.

"I wasn’t nervous for Ukraine, I was sure they would be in the final. I think we have a good chance to win. We have a very good chance to win.”

Ms Yemelianova said the Eurovision is very popular back in Ukraine and this year, in particular, it has taken her mind away from the war for the short period of time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian artist Martisha Sea, who fled her home country a month ago and is now living in Galway with a couple who have given her a room, said painting and music is important when the world is going through such hardships.

She said she hopes the Ukrainian entry will win this year's competition but admits that it’s impossible to separate politics from the television show, as artists always look at what’s going on in the world for inspiration.

“I like the Eurovision as it shows the cultures of different countries, but it also depends on the quality of songs and musicians who represent certain countries,” she said.

“Definitely the Ukrainian group should win, Ukraine is a beautiful country with a deep and ancient culture, which is revealed thanks to the Eurovision participants.

“It is impossible to avoid politics, as artists of any direction always mirror what is happening in the country, their soul, and society as a whole. it is impossible to turn a blind eye to the brutal war that Russia started by attacking Ukraine.”

As well as Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova and the Netherlands made it through last night’s semi-final.

Tomorrow night Ireland’s Brooke Scullion will be vying for one of 10 slots to make it through to the grand final.

Five acts - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK - are automatically through to Saturday’s final.