Ukrainian refugees can exchange their native driving license for an Irish one while living here

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has urged anyone applying for an Irish licence to take time to familiarise themselves with the Irish road system. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced that Ukrainian refugees can now avail of an Irish driving licence.

Minister Ryan signed an order today that will allow Ukrainians, who are temporarily resident in Ireland because of the conflict, to exchange their native driving licence for an Irish licence so that they can drive their cars while in the country.

Mr Ryan said this will make it easier for people to move around and access work, school or other vital public services.

This new move comes on the back of an announcement earlier this week that there will be increased, and enhanced public transport services rolled out to support Ukrainians placed in more rural locations.

Minister Ryan said it is vital that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn country have a mode of transport while living in Ireland.

“After providing housing and shelter, one of the most important things we can do for our Ukrainian guests is to give them with the ability to move around easily, where they are located first, and then throughout the country, where they may have family and friends,” he said.

“This order allows Ukrainians to exchange their Ukrainian driving licences for an Irish licence on a temporary basis. It operates much like renting a car if we are in another country, for example, and comes with the same warnings that users must be acutely aware of the rules of the road in that country.”

“I strongly urge anyone applying for an Irish licence to take time to familiarise themselves with the Irish road system.”

The Minister said he hopes this move will give refugees “greater freedom” to access work and school.

“I hope that this order, coupled with the earlier move to increase and enhance public transport in certain rural areas, will give Ukrainians who have sought to find shelter in Ireland, greater freedom to explore our country, but importantly to be able to access work, school, college or to visit family and friends while they are here,” he said.

The new licence will be valid for 12 months and will apply to cars only.

The chief executive officer of the RSA said he welcomed this announcement by the Minister to “provide a pathway” for Ukrainian refugees who hold a Ukrainian licence to drive here.

Sam Waide said: “The RSA is providing information in Ukrainian on our website, and we will also update other relevant government and non-government organisations on the details of the licence exchange arrangements.”

“The RSA will have a presence at ferry ports to provide information to Ukrainian refugees arriving by car and we are making arrangements to provide information for all refugees already in the country.”

“The National Driver Licence Service, which is operated on behalf of the RSA, is also geared up to accept applications for licence exchange from Ukrainian refugees.”