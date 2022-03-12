Ukrainian captain of ship on Lough Foyle loses family in bomb explosion

Ukrainian emergency employees work at the side of the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A Ukrainian man who captains a ship on Lough Foyle has reportedly lost his wife, daughter and mother in a bomb explosion during Russia’s invasion of the country.

The man is understood to be a captain of a ship which was docked on the Lough Foyle this week, which lies between Derry and Donegal.

Chair of the Green Party in Donegal, Michael White, said this incident highlights the reality of events in Ukraine and the widespread effects.

Mr White said the man docked in Lough Foyle received the news in recent days that his wife, daughter and mother had been killed by a Russian bomb.

“This is a war situation we’re in so just want to point out that there’s a ship in Lough Foyle where I live and the captain of that ship’s Ukrainian and he’s found out that his wife, mother and daughter died in a bomb sent by Russians,” Mr White told Highland Radio.

The captain is expected to travel back to Ukraine in the coming days.

“So that’s just to put things in context and that guy’s trying to fly back from Belfast airport to go back to his house so we are in a war situation, and I think we need to start thinking about how serious this could get,” he said.

Mr White also said the problem with the rising cost of fuel is due to demand and supply issues.

“So, going to the specific problems we have with fuel, there will have to be more measures taken to try and control it,” he said.

“The vast majority of people in the northwest travel to and from work and school by car. But this isn’t just an Irish problem, this is a European wide problem and fundamentally the problem we have now is supply.”

“The markets have gone nuts, the prices have increased, that supply issue could be fixed if the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia increased production and could be increased if Venezuela and Iraq come on so those are examples are big problems, we can’t control that could be fixed tomorrow.”

“We’re kind of being held hijacked by a maniac in Moscow called Putin and a maniac in Saudi Arabia called Mohammed bin Salman. So, we’re at the mercy of these two absolute lunatics.”