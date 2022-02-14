Ukrainian ambassador to call on Ireland to keep citizens on the ground or send more as part of special monitoring mission in Ukraine

The Ukrainian ambassador will call on Ireland to keep its troops on the ground or even increase them as part of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine tomorrow.

The SMM is an unarmed, civilian mission which is on the ground at all times in all regions of Ukraine, tasked with observing and reporting on the situation there and to facilitate dialogue.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko will call on Ireland to keep its citizens who are on the mission and maybe even send more.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said that "certain participating states" have told their citizens at the mission to leave within the next days.

“We consider it utterly unacceptable any withdrawal of SMM personnel by seconding states at this critical moment since Moscow might use it as ground for shutting the SMM down,” Ms Gerasko will tell the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee tomorrow.

“I urge Ireland to keep its mission members that are already on the ground and even to look into the possibility to strengthen the SMM by increasing the number of the monitors.”

Russia has continuously denied that it intends to invade Ukraine in the coming days, with the US warning that it could happen as soon as Wednesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised all Irish citizens to leave Ukraine immediately on commercial flights.

The ambassador will also tell TDs and senators that Ukraine has been “countering external armed aggression from its neighbour” for eight years.

“Over 14,000 killed, more than 30,000 wounded and over 1.5 million of internally displaced persons - these are the consequences of this aggression, which Russia sells to the world as ‘internal conflict in Ukraine’.”

She will tell the committee that Russia is “investing enormous efforts” to undermine “economic and financial stability in Ukraine”.

Ms Gerasko will also accuse Russia of having “stubborn denial” in its part to armed conflict and claim that it has “puppet occupation administration” and has refused to “engage in substantive discussion to implement a peaceful solution to the conflict”.

“We need a clear message that the Kremlin’s plan will not work and continuation of aggression will be met with a devastating response from the West and multiplied support for Ukraine,” she will add.