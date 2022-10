Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (second left) arrives at London Heathrow Airport after travelling on a flight from the US ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss as expectations grow that they will scrap parts of their mini-budget to reassure markets. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022.

Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will be sacked, UK publication The Times reported on Friday.

"I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-budget," Steven Swinford, political editor of the newspaper, said on Twitter. "Not clear who will be replacing him."

The Treasury did not comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.