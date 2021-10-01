UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells EU to propose changes to NI Protocol saying ‘fix it or ditch it’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Northern Ireland Protocol could “in principle work” but warned it will come down to either “fixing it or ditching it”.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson said he wanted the EU to come to the table with serious proposals to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol.

When asked if he planned to trigger Article 16 during next week's Conservative Party conference he said "that depends on the response from the EU".

"The fundamental problem for us is that it is very difficult to operate in an environment where the EU system can decide when and how many checks can be carried out across the Irish Sea.”

He added: "Goods are being pointlessly interrupted, and it is crazy to have cancer drugs which you can't move from one part of the UK to another."

According to the BBC, the Prime Minister said: "The protocol could in principle work."

He added: "It has got enough leeway in the language for it to be applied in a common-sense way without creating too many checks down the Irish Sea."

Mr Johnson told BCC he signed up to the protocol because he has an "optimistic view of human nature and thought they (EU) would want to respect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement".

He added the protocol was framed to operate "free trade east to west just as much as north to south and that was very, very clear but unfortunately that is not the way it is being operated".

Mr Johnson also defended the government's legacy proposals, which if adopted would see an end to all Troubles-related prosecution prior to 1998.

"We are trying to find a way forward and draw a line under one of the most wretched and miserable periods in our recent history.

"We need to find a way of allowing people to reach an understanding of what happened and allowing families to reach closure while at the same time drawing a line," he said.

During the interview the Prime Minister insisted he did not want to "deny" anyone justice but felt it was time for Northern Ireland to "move on".