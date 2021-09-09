UFC fighter Conor McGregor is set to make major changes to his €3m Kildare home as he continues to recover from a broken leg.

The world's richest athlete is planning to carry out a big expansion to his home in Castledillon, known as 'The Paddocks'.

It will include building an underground carpark and gym on the grounds while also extending a significant part of the home.

According to a planning application submitted to the local authority, McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin are looking to demolish an existing detached garage and porch area in order to construct an extension to the front, side and rear of the home.

Read More

The plans were filed last month with Dee Devlin giving McGregor's personal assistant consent to submit the applications on the couple's behalf.

They also hope to relocate an existing tennis court on the property, and to build a sunken basement under the court's new location. This will include a carpark, gym and ancillary rooms.

The Paddocks is a short distance away from the prestigious K-Club golf course and also has equestrian facilities on site.

The couple purchased the property for around €3m in 2019, in the same year that McGregor added to his portfolio when he purchased the Black Forge Inn located in Drimnagh.

He spent a reported €2m to buy the pub and around half of that to refurbish it, but the sums are modest for the MMA fighter who earned €149m in the past year.

The massive earnings, bolstered by the sale of his majority share in the 'Proper 12' whiskey brand, was more than other stars including Ronaldo and Tiger Woods.

'The Notorious' is continuing to recover from a broken leg suffered in a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas last July.