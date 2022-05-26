| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UCD tenant ordered to pay college €18,200 in rent arrears

UCD reported the tenant to the rental watchdog after he ran up arrears of €18,200. Stock image Expand

Close

UCD reported the tenant to the rental watchdog after he ran up arrears of €18,200. Stock image

UCD reported the tenant to the rental watchdog after he ran up arrears of €18,200. Stock image

UCD reported the tenant to the rental watchdog after he ran up arrears of €18,200. Stock image

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A tenant has been ordered to pay University College Dublin (UCD) €18,200 in rent arrears after the college reported him to the rental watchdog.

The dispute arose over a four-bedroom property being rented out by the university in Clonskeagh, a five-minute drive from its campus.

Related topics

More On UCD

Most Watched

Privacy