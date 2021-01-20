‘UCD has lost a friend’: Tributes paid to man known to generations of students as ‘Old Man Belfield’

Mourners watch on their phones the funeral service for the late Michael Byrne, also known as 'Old Man Belfield', at UCD's Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Church. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

UCD has lost a friend, the funeral service for Michael Byrne, who was known affectionately as ‘Old Man Belfield’ to generations of staff and students was told today.

More than 1,100 people watched online the funeral service for the much-loved man who died on the campus that was his home for over 30 years.

The private funeral service was officiated at by UCD chaplain Fr Eamonn Bourke.

Mr Byrne passed away on Monday, January 11, leading to a large outpouring of sympathy.

Speaking at the service, Steve McCarthy, whose family watched out for Mr Byrne for over 30 years, paid a warm and moving tribute to him.

"Michael crossed our paths, probably 30 to 40 years ago. My parents were very good to him over the years and as it progressed, it filtered down, and over the last couple of years, I had the pleasure of keeping an eye on Michael,” he said.

“Michael led a long and simple life, never complex, always with good and honest intentions.

"Michael was born January 1949, and very possibly he may have passed on his birthday. He had spent most of his life here on the grounds of UCD.

"Michael would get up early in the morning and he would be seen walking down Greenfield, Nutley or roaming the streets of Woodbine any time from early morning. He would head to the Spar shop on Woodbine where the staff would look after him with a roll, a sandwich, and a cup of tea.”

Mr McCarthy said that Mr Byrne had few vices: he never drank and smoked John Player cigarettes.

“Lunchtime, and the canteen staff in UCD would look out for Michael where daily he would have his lunch. They kept this up for many years, and it is a credit to the current management and staff and those of previous years that Michael's health remained in top nick.”

He recalled how during the summer months: “Michael would walk the grounds of UCD well into the darkness of night before bedding down in any one of his chosen places."

He said that the genuine outpouring of grief and sadness through the medium of the UCD channels was very overwhelming. “It’s a testament to the mark Michael left on people.”

"UCD has lost a friend who will be sadly missed by hundreds of people,” he said, adding maybe those out walking their dog or jogging through the grounds will reflect on the man ‘affectionately known as Old Man Belfield.’

Mr McCarthy said that there was no next-of-kin attached to Mr Byrne’s file, but “hopefully somebody out there might come forward”.

He thanked all of the people who had looked out for Mr Byrne, and pointed out he would be “laid to rest in the rugged and beautiful trees and surroundings” of Kilternan Park Cemetery.

He concluded by reading the poem 'Worlds Apart’, written by a local resident as a tribute to Mr Byrne.

Singer Declan Wildes then performed Amazing Grace.

During the service, which was streamed live on the UCD YouTube channel, prayers were said for people who are homeless.

