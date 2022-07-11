Uber files reveal attempts to back channel government minister: 'I can drop a note to his door'

Documents have revealed how the ride-sharing app Uber used its extensive resources to try and get Irish taxi regulations changed so it could enter the market.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a network of investigative reporters, scoured internal Uber texts, emails, invoices and other documents to deliver what it called “an unprecedented look into the ways Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers' rights.''

The documents were first leaked to the British newspaper The Guardian, which shared them with the consortium.

The Irish taxi industry is heavily regulated and due to Uber’s model, which allows private car drivers to pick up passengers, the $44 billion valued company has been blocked from entering the Irish market, with the exception of some registered taxi drivers who use the platform.

The Irish Times reported how the documents, which cover the period 2013 to 2017, show the steps Uber executives took to convince the National Transport Authority (NTA) to ease the regulations.

The company attempted to create a back a channel to then Finance Minister Michael Noonan through a man named John Moran who ran the Department of Finance for two years, before setting up his own consultancy firm, Red House Hill International.

Mr Moran who lived near Mr Noonan in Limerick at one time, and worked with him in the department, claimed he had special access to the minister.

Michael Noonan said he was never contacted in private regarding Uber.

It came at a time with the company was desperately trying to get an Uber trial up and running in Limerick.

The documents show that in one communication with Uber’s Head of European Public Policy Mark McGann, Mr Moran claimed he could ‘easily’ get a message Mr Noonan on behalf of the company. Mr Moran said he could drop a “separate note” to the minister’s house, which would not form “part of the official” departmental records.

He also told the company’s executives which pubs Mr Noonan went to in the Limerick city – Bobby Byrne’s and South’s.

Michael Noonan said Mr Moran never attempted to contact regarding Uber at his home, in a pub or by dropping notes to his door.

Mr Moran said: “I am very happy to have been asked by Uber to play my part to help them try and modernise Ireland’s taxi industry.”

Prior to the 2016 general election, transport officials rejected Uber’s proposal to pilot the ride-share scheme in Limerick.

The documents also show how Uber wanted IDA Ireland and the government to pursue the NTA director of transport investment and taxi regulation, Hugh Creegan, when he pushed back against their plans in 2014.

“Can you give me the names, titles and contact details of the relevant people in government, plus IDA, so that I can get them to lean on this guy; this is not how Ireland operates,” Mr MacGann wrote.

A spokesperson for IDA Ireland said the state agency “facilitates meetings for clients” and “guiding clients on their investment journey to locate their businesses in Ireland is a core part of the organisation’s work”.

Known as “The Uber Files”, files show ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders around the world to relax labour and taxi laws, used a “kill switch'' to thwart regulators and law enforcement, channelled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy.

In a written statement. Uber spokesperson Jill Hazelbaker acknowledged “mistakes'' in the past and said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, hired in 2017, had been “tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates ... When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90pc of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO.''

Founded in 2009, Uber sought to skirt taxi regulations and offer inexpensive transportation via a ride-sharing app. The consortium's Uber Files revealed the extraordinary lengths that the company undertook to establish itself in nearly 30 countries.

The company's lobbyists — including former aides to President Barack Obama — pressed government officials to drop their investigations, rewrite labor and taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers, the papers show.

The investigation found that Uber used “stealth technology'' to fend off government investigations. The company, for example, used a “kill switch'' that cut access to Uber servers and blocked authorities from grabbing evidence during raids in at least six countries. During a police raid in Amsterdam, the Uber Files reported, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick personally issued an order: “Please hit the kill switch ASAP ... Access must be shut down in AMS (Amsterdam).''

The consortium also reported that Kalanick saw the threat of violence against Uber drivers in France by aggrieved taxi drivers as a way to gain public support. “Violence guarantee(s) success,'' Kalanick texted colleagues.

In a response to the consortium, Kalanick spokesman Devon Spurgeon said the former CEO “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety.''

The Uber Files say the company cut its tax bill by millions of dollars by sending profits through Bermuda and other tax havens, then “sought to deflect attention from its tax liabilities by helping authorities collect taxes from its drivers.''