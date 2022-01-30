U2 share moving video to mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Irish rock band U2 have shared a tribute online to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30, 1972, in Derry.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

In the video posted on Twitter, Bono and the Edge sing the band’s song Sunday Bloody Sunday, which they released in 1983.

The video is captioned: “30 January 2022 – With love, Bono & Edge.”

The song’s lyrics focus on the violence that occurred on that tragic day in Derry, the lyrics include: “I can't believe the news today. Oh, I can't close my eyes and make it go away. How long, how long must we sing this song? How long? How long?”

“'Cause tonight we can be as one tonight. Broken bottles under children's feet. Bodies strewn across the dead-end street. But I won't heed the battle call. It puts my back up, puts my back up against the wall. Sunday, Bloody Sunday.”

30 January 2022 - With love, Bono & Edge pic.twitter.com/7hOVk1w3fa — U2 (@U2) January 30, 2022

John Lennon first addressed the tragic events of the day in music when he composed Sunday Bloody Sunday and released it on his third solo album Sometime In New York City in 1972.

A commemoration event took place earlier today in Derry to mark the anniversary.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin laid a wreath at the Bloody Sunday memorial and relatives of those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday took part in a remembrance walk and retraced the steps of the original march.

They gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street, where the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony took place.

Mr Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood all laid wreaths.

The names of those who were killed and injured were read out during the 45-minute memorial service.