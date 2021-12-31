Two young men lost their lives on Ireland’s roads in separate collisions in Dublin and Donegal yesterday evening.

In Dublin, a motorcyclist aged in his 30s has died following a road traffic incident in the Terenure area.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident which occurred at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Dublin 6 at approximately 9.10pm yesterday evening, Thursday.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries to other road users were reported during the incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage – including dash-cam - are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

In Donegal, gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in St Johnston, Dundee at approximately 9.15pm.

The collision involved two cars and occurred on the R236 in St Johnston.

The driver of one car, a young man aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during the collision.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later passed away.

The road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.