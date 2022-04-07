Lee Usher, 21, from Portadown, died at the scene of the collision

Two young men died in separate road collisions on Ireland’s roads yesterday.

In Co Tipperary, a man aged in his 30s died in road traffic collision last evening.

At approximately 9:45pm, gardaí were alerted to a single car collision that occurred on the R664, at Garyduff, Aherlow, Co Tipperary.

A man in his 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, in Co Tyrone, a man has died following a road traffic collision involving a vehicle recovery lorry.

Lee Usher, 21, from Portadown, died at the scene of the collision in the Tullywiggan Road area of Cookstown on Wednesday.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3.45pm.

“The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the collision investigation unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage.”