‘Two years gone but always in our hearts,’ Caitriona Perry's touching tribute on anniversary of Keelin Shanley’s death

RTÉ news anchor Caitriona Perry has posted a message remembering her friend and work colleague Keelin Shanley on the two-year anniversary of her death.

Ms Perry and Ms Shanley worked together at RTÉ for many years and co-anchored the Six One News before Ms Shanley became ill with cancer.

In a message posted on Instagram today, Ms Perry described Keelin Shanley as a “beautiful woman”.

"Thinking especially of this beautiful woman today. Two years gone but always on our minds and in our hearts,” she wrote.

Having battled cancer for some time, Ms Shanley died from disease in February 2020 aged 51.

She was survived by her husband Conor and their children Lucy and Ben.

Speaking to the Irish Independent in August 2020, Ms Perry said she Ms Shanley were very close.

“We would have been in contact every single day, whether by phone, text or WhatsApp. We'd known each other as long as we were working in RTÉ and then we started working on the Six One together. You're thrown into a very close relationship with someone because you're seeing more of them than you are of your own family.

"It's a rare situation where your work day is exactly the same as someone else's. We would have been in the make-up chair next to each other, in wardrobe next to each other, having coffee together, and going to various meetings related to the show together and having chats afterwards. We are just very similar people and we really clicked."

Perry added that she knew before anyone that Ms Shanley was ill and she understood why she wanted to keep working.

"She was sick before she took on the Six One, but the only people who knew were me and our boss. So she and I were carrying that secret, and you have to have massive respect for someone who does what we do.

""For Keelin, journalism was a vocation and part of who she was. She wanted to work on, and write her book because she didn't want to just be this sick person.

"Everyone deals with these things in their own way. The work was important to her. We are a family in RTÉ and people give out, and they're entitled to their opinions, but we have each other's backs. You work incredibly long hours and you're in very difficult situations, so you form really close bonds with people, whatever their job title is."