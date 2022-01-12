Two Wicklow students say seaweed could be a ‘superhero’ in the fight against climate change

Ciara Kelly & Lauren Raftery from St Mary's College Arklow with project 'Carbon captures- is Seaweed a silent superhero in the battle against climate change'

Two students from Wicklow have chosen to examine the benefits of seaweed farming in the battle against climate change as their entry to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The virtual event kicked off today and judging will continue until Thursday evening before a winner is announced on Friday.

Ciara Kelly (16) and Lauren Raftery (16) are Transition Year students in St Mary’s College in Arklow. Their project is titled ‘Carbon captures – is seaweed a silent superhero in the battle against climate change?’.

Lauren said seaweed farming is a great way to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“We kept on hearing on the news the concept of nature-based solutions and how that’s a new avenue to tackle climate change and we looked into seaweed farming because that is a great way of sequestering carbon.

“Our project is all about how if we were to plant more seaweed farms off the coast of Ireland, we could sequester enough carbon to cancel out all our carbon emissions as a country,” she said.

Ciara added: “We’ve looked into the maths and if we were to devote 6.92pc of Ireland’s marine space to seaweed farming we could negate the carbon emissions produced by Ireland.

“Coming from a fishing town, both of our families have four generations of marine involvement. Even the loss of the fishing industry in our locality and to revive that because where we live it used to be the harbour”.

The two students wanted to come up with one solution to the global issue.

“I think climate change is something that is so topical in our generation, and we just wanted to contribute to action being made to battle climate change. We think that Ireland could be a leading country in battling climate change and that is another inspiration for the project.

“One of our main aims was to come up with one solution and we think seaweed farming should get more attention in the media and to make awareness of it,” Lauren said.

They believe it’s important that people consider making small changes to their everyday lives to reduce their carbon footprint.

“It is a variable, it’s not going to take all the carbon out we do need to carpool and take public transport where we can.

“Recyling is always important and cutting down on meat consumption. The consumption of meat is a big contributor and I think fast fashion as well to try to be sustainable when we’re purchasing clothing.

“There’s lots of individual changes that we can all do,” Ciara said.

They made many trips to the beach to source fresh seaweed. They even developed an underwater seaweed garden off the coast of Arklow.

“Because we did a lab experiment, we had to be careful that the seaweed that we had just got that day absorbed the carbon better than the seaweed that was two days old. We had to make sure that we were getting fresh seaweed, we had lots of trips to the beach.

“It was all great fun we enjoyed it. We were out in all weather. We’ve been working on it since August, we started to develop an underwater seaweed garden off the coast of Arklow. So, we have a garden with oysters, mussels and seaweed.

“We’ve been going out to that every few weeks since August on the boat with the local fishermen and the RNLI to visit that and that’s had great progress over the last few months. We’ve seen lots of growth and lots of new species and biodiversity has increased,” Lauren said.