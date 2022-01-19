Two teens arrested as cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and cash worth €85,000 seized in Galway

The drugs and cash seized by Gardaí in the search operation. Photo: Gardaí.

Two men in their late teens have been arrested in connection with a seizure of cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and cash to the value of €85,000.

The seizure was made after Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Ballybane area of Galway City shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night.

During the course of this search, €53,475 worth of cocaine, €25,000 in cash, €2,900 worth of cannabis herb, and €4,200 of MDMA was detected and seized. The drugs seized have been sent for forensic analysis.

Both men in their late teens were arrested this evening in connection with the seizure and are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

This detection forms part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last year, the aim of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.