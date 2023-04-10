Two teenagers killed in crash in Galway

Two other teenagers are being treated for injuries in hospital.

Two young teenagers have died and two others have been injured in a crash in Co Galway.

The crash occurred at approximately 5.45am on Monday in Headford.

Gardai said the only vehicle involved in the collision had four occupants, two boys and two girls, all of whom were young teenagers.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway where a girl has since been pronounced dead.

The other teenagers remained under treatment for injuries in the hospital on Monday.

The L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford is currently closed.

The services of forensic collision investigators were requested and a technical examination of the scene was being carried out.

Local diversions were put in place.

Gardai in Galway continue to investigate the crash and are engaging with the families of all involved.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5.30am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.