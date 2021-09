Two teenagers have been hospitalised after suspected stabbing incidents in Dublin.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm in East Wall this evening.

Gardaí say they are investigating a serious assault and public order incident that occurred at a business premises on the Church Road, Dublin 3.

The two males have been taken to the Mater Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A garda investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

