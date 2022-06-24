Two teenagers face fresh charges over a street brawl in which Alanna Quinn Idris suffered serious eye and facial injuries

Two teenagers have had fresh charges brought against them over a street brawl in which Alanna Quinn Idris suffered serious eye and facial injuries.

One of the two 18-year-olds has been charged with a second count of assaulting Ms Quinn Idris while both are now accused of violent disorder in the incident in Dublin late last year.

Darragh Lyons, of Weir View, Glenaulin, Chapelizod and Jack Cummins from Rossmore Road, Ballyfermot, are facing trial on the charges.

Judge Paula Murphy remanded them on continuing bail at Dublin District Court for the preparation of books of evidence.

Mr Lyons was already accused of assaulting Ms Quinn Idris, who was 17 when she suffered a ruptured eyeball, broken cheekbone and a shattered tooth in the incident.

Now aged 18, she has lost sight in her left eye and undergone reconstructive surgery.

Today, Mr Lyons was further charged with a second count of assaulting her, causing her harm, as well as violent disorder.

Mr Cummins was not charged with assaulting Ms Quinn Idris but allegedly assaulted and injured a boy she was with.

Today, Mr Cummins was further charged with violent disorder.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Ballyfermot Road on December 30, 2021.

Gardaí told the court neither accused made any reply when charged after caution.

They were handed copies of the charge sheets.

Judge Murphy extended bail to cover the new counts.

The DPP directed trial on indictment, and there was also consent to the accused being sent forward to the circuit court on signed pleas of guilty should that arise, gardai said.

Defence solicitors Lorraine Stephens, for Mr Cummins, and Luke Staines, for Mr Lyons, consented to the accused being remanded on bail to a date in July.

On a previous court date, Ms Stephens sought disclosure of CCTV footage showing the moment that “violence erupted” before Ms Quinn Idris was injured.

The alleged attack happened near the civic offices in Ballyfermot Road at around 9.30pm.

Ms Quinn Idris was treated at St James’s Hospital and the Dublin Eye & Ear Hospital and had to undergo surgery to repair her eye socket and cheekbone.

The other alleged victim was also treated in hospital and discharged.