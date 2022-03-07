Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain weather warning for 10 counties.

The alert, covering counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, comes into force at 4am on Tuesday and is valid until 3pm.

A separate Status Yellow wind and rain weather alert, which kicks in at 10pm on Tuesday and is valid until 3pm on Wednesday, has also been issued for the entire country.

The forecaster predicts strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

Meanwhile, it will turn windy tonight but largely dry initially with some clear spells and lowest temperatures between 0C to 3C with a touch of frost in places.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

It will be milder in southern parts with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing northwards.

Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will develop, increasing near gale force in the southwest.

Towards morning, a band of heavy rain will move in from the southwest and extend over much of Munster by morning.

There will be a wet and windy start on Tuesday with strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds.

On Tuesday morning, rain in the southwest will track northeastwards with some heavy falls, especially in parts of the south and Connacht with localised flooding possible.

A clearance to squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail, will follow in from the southwest later in the morning, extending northeastwards through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday will range between 6C to 10C with winds easing moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will become wet and windy through the night as a further spell of rain pushes into the southwest, extending across the country through the night.

The rain will be heaviest with a chance of spot flooding over the western half of the country, where it may turn wintry for a time, especially over high ground.

Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C, but turning milder with the arrival of the rain.

Wednesday will be wet and windy at first with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds and widespread heavy rain, bringing a further chance of spot flooding.

There will be some falls of sleet too, especially ahead of drier, brighter and colder conditions, along with moderating northwesterly winds.

These will move into the west and southwest during the morning, extending eastwards as the rain clears into the Irish Sea by early evening with highest temperatures throughout the afternoon of between 5C and 9C.

Wednesday night will be largely dry with mostly clear skies to start, but cloud will build from the west overnight.

Mostly light westerly winds will back southerly and increase moderate to fresh by morning. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -3C to +1C generally with frost developing.