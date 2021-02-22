Two small children and mother terrorised by masked men who broke into home

TWO small children and their mother were terrorised in their home when three masked men stormed the property on Sunday night.

Gardaí have appealed for information about the aggravated burglary which happened in Camolin, Co Wexford, at 8.30pm.

One line in the investigation is that robbery may not have been the primary motive for the burglary in which “a very small amount of cash” was stolen.

“The gang may have been looking for a male who was not present in the house when they broke in,” a source told the Irish Independent.

The targeted family are not known to gardaí, who believe the crime was “not random but planned”.

“The raiders came in through a side window of the house even though the door of the property was not locked,” a source said.

“They spent about five minutes in the property and searched the house. It is being investigated that they may have been looking for an adult male. What was stolen in the incident was a pittance, really.”

Sources say the adult victim, who is a foreign national aged in her 30s, has been left “traumatised” by the home invasion. “These are not people who have the trappings of wealth at all,” the source added.

There have been no arrests in the case which is being investigated by gardaí locally.

“Gardaí in Gorey are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place at a residence in Camolin, Co.Wexford on Sunday, 21st February 2021,” a Garda spokesman said.

“At approximately 8.30pm, three masked men entered the house and demanded money. One of these men produced a knife during the incident.

“A small quantity of cash and belongings were taken from the scene but no persons were injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the Camolin area between 8-9pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

“In particular, Gardaí are also seeking information from anyone who may have seen a silver / green Mondeo car in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Gorey at 053 94 30690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Gardaí continue to mount a number of covert and overt operations against the country’s burglary gangs including a high-profile arrest operation in Dublin at the weekend.

However sources so not believe that Sunday night’s raid was carried out by one of the more prolific organised gangs operating in the country.

Nationwide gardaí continue to carry out checkpoints and highly visible patrols which they say have helped to identify and disrupt criminal activity as part of Operation Thor. But despite this there has been an increase in aggravated burglaries since the health pandemic began a year ago.

Sources say that the main reason for this is that the vast majority of people have been based in their homes for much more time over the past year, meaning the chances of them being present when an intruder enters a property has increased.

Gardaí say that residential burglary follows a consistent seasonal pattern, with more burglaries occurring in the winter months.

According to Garda figures, at this time of year there is a propensity for burglary to occur in the hours between 4pm and 9pm, with 42.4pc of all burglaries occurring within these hours.

