TWO prisoners absconded from Loughan House prison today sparking a major garda manhunt.

One of the inmates now on the run is a criminal in his 20s who has more than 200 criminal convictions, including for previously impersonating a garda.

This man, from Cork in his 20s, is serial car thief and joyrider.

The other prisoner who absconded is serving a sentence for a drugs offence and is originally from the midlands.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed the incident.

“The Prison Service can confirm two prisoners absconded from Loughan House on Saturday," he said.

“An Garda Síochána have been notified. When a prisoner absconds An Garda Síochána are informed and they have the power to detain, arrest, and return such persons to prison.”

Loughan House prison, in Co Cavan, is one of only two open institutions in the Irish prison system.

The nature of the jail means that inmates enjoy freedoms, which can facilitate their escape, which in the main are rare.

The objective of Loughan House prison and Shelton Abbey open centre in Arklow, Co Wicklow, is to allow inmates a degree of freedom before their reintegration into society upon release.

While inmates fleeing open prisons are relatively rare, incidents do occur.

On Monday of last week, a convicted drug dealer and gunman escaped from Loughan House. He remains at large,

John Mangan (53), from Whitestown Green, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was caught with over €2m worth of cannabis in July 2006.

The following year, he was caught with a loaded pistol in his trousers.

Mangan was due to have completed his custodial sentences in less than three years from now.

However, it is understood he was recently caught with a smartphone in prison, which is against the regulations.

He was expected to face disciplinary proceedings and return to a closed prison.