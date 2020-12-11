Two primary schools in different counties shut early for Christmas due to Covid-19

Two primary schools, one in Mayo and a second in Laois are closing early for the Christmas holidays due to a worrying spike in Covid-19 among students,

Claremorris Boys National School and the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise will shut their doors today and will not reopen until January 6, 2021.

In stark contrast to each other, the Holy Family Senior School say they have been ordered to close by Public Health. Whereas Claremorris Boys NS say they feel "deeply frustrated at the system adopted by Public Health" who insist that "schools remain open at all costs."

In a message sent to parents this afternoon, the principal of Holy Family Senior School, Roisin Brennan said:

“We have been informed by Public Health that, learning from other cases, it has been decided that the safest way to protect our whole school community is to close the school as and from this evening and reopen on January 6th as planned.

“A more detailed letter from Public Health will be sent later today or in the morning.

“Public Health say this measure is proactive and not reactive."

However, Mark Loftus, the principal of Claremorris Boys NS, told parents that:

“Despite not being able to secure the support of the Inspectorate and HSE Public Health, this is the only practical way we can help prevent further elevation and spread of Covid cases among the school community."

He said closing was right and necessary as the number of infections in the school climb.

Closing schools conflicts with the Department of Education rules which require all state-funded schools to remain open until next Friday.

In Claremorris Boys NS, over a dozen pupils out of 125, have tested positive for the coronavirus across different classes since the mid-term break.

This has required a growing number of students and teachers having to isolate.

HSE data shows that the Claremorris region currently has one of the highest incidences of the virus in the country.

The current local rate stands at 258 per 100,000 of the population. That is more than three times greater than the national figure, which stands at 80.

Mark Loftus said he and the Board of Management found it a “very difficult decision to close the school.”

“We are very aware of the terrible inconvenience this places on parents and pupils and ask for your understanding in what has been an extremely stressful, anxious and unfortunate situation for all of our pupils and their families, for staff and their families and the wider school community.

Mr Loftus said the decision was an attempt to “support and maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils, their families, the teaching staff and their families and the wider school community.”

“We hope you realise and understand that we tried our absolute best to keep Covid out of our school and to promote, enforce and encourage the Covid-19 plan in the school.

“We are deeply frustrated at the system adopted by Public Health on cross-infection levels and the Department regarding Covid-19 and its effects to insist that "schools remain open at all costs."

“We believe these exceptional closures are necessary.

It is not known what the infection rates are at the Holy Family Senior School, however, their decision to close had been made on the direction of public health officials which left the Board of Management and principal with no other alternative."

