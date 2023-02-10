Two primary school children from Longford competing to be ‘fastest kid in the world’

Vilte Krasikova and Jairo Aklassou with Ray Flynn, director of the Millrose Games

Vilte Krasikova and Jairo Aklassou, both aged eight, will take part in the Fastest Kid in the World race on Saturday

Two primary school children from Co Longford will represent Ireland at the Millrose Games indoor athletics event in New York tomorrow.

Vilte Krasikova and Jairo Aklassou, both aged eight, will take part in the Fastest Kid in the World race on Saturday.

Both children are members of Longford Athletics Club and only started running last September when the club opened its new indoor facility.

They have been practising over recent weeks on the club’s indoor 60-metre track.

A pupil at Melview National School, Vilte has set her sights on running in the Olympics one day.

Her uncle Gintaras Kaseta and his partner Karen Higgins accompanied the eight-year-old on the five-day trip.

Mr Kaseta said the couple will be cheering Vilte on from the sidelines tomorrow.

“She’s so excited, she can’t wait to run. There are no words, she’s met a lot of athletes and gotten autographs,” he told the Irish Independent.

“She’s very good and we’re very proud of her, she’s very focused.”

Jairo is a pupil at Stonepark National School, he and his mother Love also arrived in New York on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old “can’t wait” to take part in the event tomorrow and also plans to continue running into the future.

“I’m really excited, I love running,” he said.

The event will be held at the Armory venue in Upper Manhattan tomorrow.

Last September, a number of children aged between seven and eight from Longford and neighbouring counties took part in the Fastest Feet initiative staged in the Longford Athletics Centre.

Entrants had to sprint between two timing gates with Vilte and Jairo setting the fastest times on the evening.

The two children were immediately selected as Ireland’s representatives for this week’s trip to the US.

The search to find Ireland's fastest kids was started in 2015 by Sligo native Dermot McDermott, a coach and ardent supporter of athletics.

Mr McDermott, who is currently in New York with the children ahead of their race tomorrow, said they have a “raw talent”.

“They just rocked up at the finals and they had never run before, it was really nice,” he said.

“The opportunities out the other side are massive, it’s a great programme.”

Fellow Longford man and Olympic athlete Ray Flynn has been the director of the Millrose Games for over a decade.

Mr Flynn was present at the Fastest Feet qualifier in September during a visit back to his hometown and witnessed Vilte and Jairo’s talent first-hand.

Mr Flynn’s father Paddy was one of the founding members of Longford Athletics Club in 1969.

Vice chair of Longford AC John Fitzpatrick said the indoor facility at the club is being used by over 400 members.

Mr Fitzpatrick said, by the end of this month, the club will have applied for planning permission for an eight-lane outdoor 400m running track.