‘Two powerhouse women in same building’- Kamala Harris receives Covid vaccine as Vicky Phelan starts treatment

Vicky Phelan, who developed cervical cancer after screening and first revealed failings in the CervicalCheck programme. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Vicky Phelan said she belives “it’s a good sign” that US Vice President Kamala Harris received the Covid vaccine in the same hospital and on the same day that she got the first dose of her new treatment.

The cervical cancer campaigner recently travelled to the US to take part in a clinical trial which she hopes will prolong her life.

She received her first dose of the new treatment yesterday in the National Institute of Health and said she is “so grateful” for finding the trial and taking the gamble.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Just finished my very first dose of my new treatment here at the amazing @NIH.

“I am so very grateful that I found this trial and took the gamble. (Fingers crossed) I won't get too many severe side effects. #Day1Down”

Ms Phelan also posted a video to inform her 51,000 followers that VP Kamala Harris was receiving her Covid vaccine just down the hall from her.

She said: “Something really interesting happened, in the next few minutes VP Kamala Harris is actually going to be here to receive her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“That's live on Twitter so I’m going to watch that here. It’s a pity that it’s another part of the building but you know she’s in the same building as me.

"That’s quite something isn't it? Getting my new treatment on the same day that the Vice President is at the INH having her vaccine, so I think that’s a good sign.

"I thank everybody for thinking of me today and I will keep you posted over the coming days.”

Twitter users flocked to the comments to wish Ms Phelan well. TD Holly Cairns wrote: “Sending all the strength in the world to you.”

While Ireland AM Presenter Anna Daly commented: “Two powerhouse women in the one building Vicky. Wishing you the very best on this hugely brave journey. We are all with you and sending you all the hugs from Ireland.”

Online Editors