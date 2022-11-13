Two people saved from yacht which was ‘beached’ off Mayo coast for three days

Two people were saved from a capsized yacht which was “beached” off the Co Mayo coast, after being trapped by high seas for three days this week.

A multi-agency rescue mission was launched on Achill Island, on Friday afternoon.

In what has been described as a “challenging rescue”, the Achill Island Search and Rescue team, the Achill Island Coast Guard and Rescue helicopter 118 out of Strandhill, Co Sligo, were tasked to the yacht which was trapped in the water, at Dooega Head.

The yacht has been stranded at the beach for three days, and the emergency services were only notified after one of its two-person crew made their way to shore, scaled the nearby cliff and raised the alarm.

Achill Island Search and Rescue volunteers on Dooega Head. Credit: Achill Island Coast Guard

Achill Island Search and Rescue volunteers on Dooega Head. Credit: Achill Island Coast Guard

Thanks to swift response of the Coast Guard services and volunteers, both crew members were transferred safely to Mayo General Hospital.

"A challenging rescue for the crew of Rescue 118 and the Coast Guard volunteers from Achill Island Coast Guard,” a spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said.

"Achill Island Search and Rescue were tasked to a beached yacht at Dooega Head this afternoon (Friday). The vessel, with a crew of two, capsized and became stranded in dangerously high seas three days ago.

"One of the crew managed to scale the cliffs and raise the alarm this afternoon (Friday). The Cliff Top Rescue team climbed Dooega Head ready to set up a climb while Rescue 118 assessed the scene below. The casualty was winched to safety and airlifted to Mayo University Hospital. Thanks to our colleagues in R118, An Garda Síochána and Achill Island RNLI who assisted in the rescue.”

“If you see anyone in trouble in the sea or on the coast dial 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard,” they added.

